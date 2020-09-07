Motorola expands AmphisoundX range of soundbars, home theatres

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Monday launched AmphisoundX range of Soundbars and Home Theatres on E-commerce platform Flipkart.

The company unveiled two new variants of Motorola AmphisoundX Soundbars – fully wireless 200W 5.1 soundbars with a subwoofer along with surround sound speakers and a 100W Soundbar. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the 200W variant and Rs 7,499 for the 100W model, the Motorola AmphisoundX Soundbars will be available from September 14.

“We are delighted to further this relationship with our entry into the fast-growing Home Entertainment category through the Motorola AmphisoundX range of products that allow us to deliver a truly revolutionary home entertainment experience,” Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility, said in a statement.

The Motorola AmphisoundX 200W Soundbar comes with a glass top touch panel, a wireless subwoofer and wireless surround-sound speakers. It features a 72W soundbar with 6x 2.75-inch front-firing drivers; a built-in digital signal processor (DSP) and an amplifier.

The device also comes with HDMI ARC and Optical connectivity enabled for 4K audio and 5.1 channel. Users will also have an option to select their desired sound effects using the hotkeys on the remote.

The Motorola AmphisoundX 100W soundbar is ultra-portable features wide spaced 2.25-inch front-firing drivers in the 50W soundbar; a built-in digital signal processor (DSP) and amplifier (AMP); and a 50W subwoofer with 6.5-inch bass driver, which provide great audio quality.

The soundbar comes with HDMI ARC and optical connectivity; Bluetooth 5.0; AUX and USB ports for all-round connectivity.

“With the upcoming festive season, we are confident that the home theatre systems and soundbars on our platform will receive good reception, as customers look at upgrading their lifestyle experience,” Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart, added.

–IANS

