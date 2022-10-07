INDIASCI-TECH

Motorola launches affordable ‘moto e32’ in India

NewsWire
0
0

Smartphone brand Motorola on Friday launched a new affordable smartphone ‘moto e32’ that features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD display, premium design and a 50MP camera.

The moto e32 is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant for Rs 10,499 on Flipkart and at leading retail stores. The device comes in two colour variants — Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery, according to the company.

The new device comes with a vibrant 16.51cm (6.5-inch) IPS LCD display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate.

Crafted from high-quality materials for a premium look, the moto e32 features IP52 water repellant design to stand out in a crowd.

It houses a 50MP rear camera setup and a 8MP front camera.

Additional camera features of the smartphone include Night Vision, Pro mode and Dual Capture to click images in a better way.

20221007-140202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Southern derby set to liven up IPL with Kohli and Dhoni...

    Madras HC wants SFIO, ED to probe Franklin Templeton scam: CFMA

    ‘No reason…’: SC concerned over delay in prosecuting cases against MPs/MLAs

    IIT Mandi develops technique for soil stabilisation using bacteria