INDIASCI-TECH

Motorola launches budget-friendly ‘moto g72’ in India

NewsWire
0
0

Smartphone brand Motorola on Monday introduced a new affordable smartphone ‘moto g72’ that features a 108MP camera and 10-bit billion colour pOLED display.

The device comes in two colour variants — Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with a 30W Turbopower charger, according to the company.

Launched at Rs 18,999, the moto g72 is available in a single 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant for Rs 14,999 on Flipkart for a limited period.

“It also come with clean and captivating near stock Android 12 with assured update to Android 13 and three years of security updates”, the company said in a statement.

The device comes with a 6.6-inch pOLED HDR10+ display and is packed with Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

It houses a 108MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera.

The company said that the smartphone is the most sleek, light and stylish phone in the segment, at just 7.99mm and just 166gm.

It comes with premium acrylic glass (PMMA) finish, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

The new smartphone also offers IP52 water repellent design, a customisable user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) and signature moto gestures.

20221003-144403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar Dy CM’s brother accused of grabbing land

    Several hundred crores loss, as cryogenic engine didn’t fire: ISRO (Ld)

    After brief operation, one n-plant of MAPS shut down

    First-look poster of Harish Kalyan-starrer ‘Diesel’ released