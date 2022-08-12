SCI-TECHWORLD

Motorola launches foldable Moto Razr 2022 in China

Motorola has introduced its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone ‘Moto Razr 2022’ here that comes with a larger main screen and Qualcomms latest chipset, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

According to Gizmochina, the new foldable smartphone comes in black colour variant starts at 5,999 Chinese yuan, which is about $890.

The smartphone comes in three storage variants — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB,

12GB+512GB.

The smartphone offers a refreshed design as it features a punch-hole design for its inner foldable screen.

“The device’s chin has been trimmed down a lot, and it has a dual-camera setup on the back,” the report mentioned.

The screen supports a full HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, HDR10+, and DC dimming. The back panel of the device features a 2.7-inch P-OLED display.

Meanwhile, the secondary screen can be used as a viewfinder for rear cameras, to check for messages, or even to play games.

The Moto Razr 2022 is backed by a 3,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The predecessor Razr models were powered by the Snapdragon 7-series chipset, the Motorola Razr 2019 and the Razr 5G featured a display notch, a large chin, and a single rear camera.

