Smartphone brand Motorola has confirmed that it is all set to launch a new smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate and several other features for Indian consumers.

The company said that the new smartphone — motoe22s — will be launched on October 17 on Flipkart and other retail stores.

“The motoe22s features a fast 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen,” the company wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

“Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores,” it added.

This month, the company has launched a new affordable smartphone, “moto e32,” that features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD, a premium design and a 50MP camera.

The moto e32 is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant for Rs 10,499, and it comes in two colour variants — eco black and arctic blue.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

20221016-135411