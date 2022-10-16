INDIASCI-TECH

Motorola to launch new smartphone in India on October 17

NewsWire
0
0

Smartphone brand Motorola has confirmed that it is all set to launch a new smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate and several other features for Indian consumers.

The company said that the new smartphone — motoe22s — will be launched on October 17 on Flipkart and other retail stores.

“The motoe22s features a fast 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen,” the company wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

“Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores,” it added.

This month, the company has launched a new affordable smartphone, “moto e32,” that features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD, a premium design and a 50MP camera.

The moto e32 is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant for Rs 10,499, and it comes in two colour variants — eco black and arctic blue.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

20221016-135411

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    At $29 bn, Indian fintech sector now has 14% global funding...

    I will reply to Cong showcause notice: K.V. Thomas

    India logs 19,740 new Covid cases, 248 deaths in a day

    Maharashtra loudspeaker row: Play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ if you hear ‘azans’, says...