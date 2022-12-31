SCI-TECHWORLD

Motorola will reportedly offer iPhone music control in Moto Watch 100 in its 2023 update, which will let users manage their music playback, as part of several updates to the now budget-focused smartwatch.

According to AppleInsider, the Moto Watch 100 was initially launched in December 2021 as a budget-focused smartwatch.

The music control app is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, enabling it to be used by Apple users.

With the new Moto Watch 100, fall detection and emergency alerts will be included along with heart-rate monitoring, SPO2 oxygen saturation alerts, and daily updates, according to the report.

It is proposed that the Moto Watch 100 can be used to monitor the health of vulnerable family members, such as those who live alone and have no one to help them.

This will include a focus on managing senior health, performed via family-sharing software so other family members can track and communicate with seniors in real time.

The Moto Watch 100 is priced at $99.99, said the report.

The watch offers 28 sports modes, integration with Google Fit and Strava, and fitness goals, the watch also boasts excellent battery life, also after a 60-minute charge, the watch will be able to last for up to two weeks before needing another charge, the report added.

