HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

MoU signed to undertake intensified TB elimination project

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of its corporate social responsibility with the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health, and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undertake intensified TB elimination project.

Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh share the highest burden of TB cases among large states in India.

The MoU was signed in presence of Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

A statement noted that “with a multi-pronged approach that addresses all aspects of TB at its different stages, the anti-TB campaign, as part of IOCL’s CSR, aims to ensure early identification of presumptive TB and prompt diagnosis using high-sensitivity diagnostic tests at the doorstep”.

“The drive also aims to offer sustainable and equitable access to free high-quality TB treatment, care, and support services to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” the statement said.

Hailing the MoU, Mandaviya said “these MoUs are of immense importance in eliminating the menace of TB”.

“As part of the holistic governance approach, both ministries have collaborated through this MoU. This agreement will bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to end Tuberculosis (TB) in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG),” he said.

Reiterating the commitment towards elimination of TB by 2025, the Union Minister highlighted achievements under Ni-kshay 2.0 initiative, which was recently launched by the President.

“Within 15 days of the launch of the scheme, all 12 lakh identified and consented TB patients in India were covered by Nikshay Mitras who provide them nutrition kits and other support,” he stated.

20221228-194005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 16,678 new Covid cases, 26 deaths

    Ragging complaint against senior resident doctors in Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College...

    Second Oxygen Express brings relief to UP

    Vitamin D may not protect from Covid infection or severity