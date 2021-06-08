Clean energy company Convergence Energy Services has tied up with the Ladakh administration to make the Union Territory carbon neutral.

Under an MoU signed between the two, various clean energy and energy efficiency programmes will be implemented.

“Beginning with a pilot in the Zanskar valley area, CESL will take up solar mini and micro grid solutions, energy efficient lighting, energy storage-based solutions, efficient cooking stoves and electric mobility solutions in the UT.

“CESL will build the EV ecosystem for the UT, focusing on EV charging infrastructure which will utilise renewable sources of power, and electric vehicles that are being tested for high altitudes,” the company said.

According to CESL, the programme will be based on innovative business models, using carbon credits.

“The Administration of UT of Ladakh will support CESL with investment in projects, including the pilot, and will also assist in business development of various clean energy and sustainability programmes of Convergence.

“Based on the feasibility and outcomes of the programme in Zanskar, other areas will be assigned to CESL. The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil or Leh, will provide the requisite land in respective council areas, for the implementation of the clean energy projects,” the company added.

