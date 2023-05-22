ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: ‘Can’t wait to showcase my passion for cinema’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mouni Roy is all set to make her debut at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival and said that she “cannot wait to showcase her passion for cinema” at the global platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Mouni, who has collaborated with eyewear brand Lenskart for the event, said: “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honour.”

“I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.”

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in ‘The Virgin Tree’. It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari among many others.

20230522-123005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif shoot action sequences in Austria for ‘Tiger...

    Actor Sathyaraj recovers from Covid, discharged from hospital

    Manoj Bajpayee on choice of medium: Creative people shouldn’t have favourites

    Kichcha Sudeep gets threats; miscreants warn of leaking pvt video