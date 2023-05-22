Actress Mouni Roy is all set to make her debut at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival and said that she “cannot wait to showcase her passion for cinema” at the global platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Mouni, who has collaborated with eyewear brand Lenskart for the event, said: “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honour.”

“I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.”

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in ‘The Virgin Tree’. It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari among many others.

20230522-123005