Mouni Roy, husband Suraj Nambiar unveil new-age global ed-tech platform

Actress Mouni Roy and her entrepreneur husband Suraj Nambiar have come up with a new-age global ed-tech platform ‘Ultimate Gurus’, which is a subscription-based platform.

‘Ultimate Gurus’ is a global, interactive, and educational platform that allows users to learn and upskill their crafts under the expert guidance of leaders, the ‘Gurus’. Founded by couple Suraj and Mouni, the application has both live and pre-recorded online courses, curated by the gurus themselves.

Mouni said, “As an actress, I didn’t have someone to advise me, especially in my formative years. I can’t overstate the importance of having an avenue that provides direction and thought process to budding artists from the absolute best in the business. I am sure, with ‘Ultimate Gurus,’ people will find the right advice from the Gurus and the ultra-supportive community that will help them unlock greatness.”

‘Ultimate Gurus’ aims at revolutionising online learning by only having the leading personalities from the various fields as teachers. The upskilling platform would also provide supplemental workbooks for practical knowledge, live interactive sessions and access to an exclusive community. Ultimate Gurus goes live on February 25.

Talking about the platform, Nambiar said, “Ultimate Gurus is built on a very basic human emotion of inspiration, which is the key ingredient when one attempt learns a new skill. We are in the business of allowing people to want to better themselves, and our job is only providing the least path of resistance to get there. High-quality content, well-structured learning objectives, access to the best in the business, and a clear-cut path for those looking to make a career out of the skill – it is all here!

