Actress Mouni Roy on Wednesday revealed that she is finally becoming her own best friend.

Mouni shared two boomerang videos on Instagram. She looks stunning in a red floral dress in the clips, and completes her look with nude make-up and curled hair.

“Finally becoming my own best friend, it’s nice,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

–IANS

