INDIA

Mouni Roy sent back from airport as she fails to show passport

NewsWire
0
1

Actress Mouni Roy was sent back from the airport gates after she reportedly forgot to carry her passport to travel.

She was not allowed to enter the airport by the security, according to a video shared on Instagram.

The incident was shared by celebrity paparazzi Varinder Chawla, where Mouni was seen standing at the Mumbai airport. She was stopped at the main gate by the security guard.

She was then seen looking into her handbag. She was then seen talking to the personnel as he was seen shaking his head in response.

Mouni said to the shutterbugs, “Ho gaya.”

Mouni was later seen returning back to her car, as she was denied entry to airport.

On the work front, she was seen in ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Her next film is ‘The Virgin Tree’ with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.

2023071237994

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Crime thriller ‘Ajinomoto’ is based on concept of flavourful slow poison

    Portronics launches two afforbale soundbars with premium look

    Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round...

    Wishes pour in for PM Modi’s 72nd b’day, several events lined...