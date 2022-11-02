ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mouni Roy will treasure working in ‘Brahmastra’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mouni Roy, who is currently awaiting digital premiere of her mythological adventure movie, ‘Brahmastra’, has shared that the film is very special to her for many reasons.

Most importantly, it gave her the chance to collaborate and work with the frontrunners of Hindi cinema.

Elaborating on the same, she said: “Brahmastra will always be very special. Because of its ambition and then of course, because it gave me the opportunity to work with such an incredible cast and these legends – which has made it an experience I will treasure for a lifetime.”She further mentioned that the film proved to be a learning curve for her: “It was a privilege to share that screen time with them – and apart from the discipline and passion that they still work with everyday, I learnt many things from each of them.”

The Indian spectacle is headlined by actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Telugu megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni

The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is dropping on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.

20221102-172803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    My mother is my best friend: Esha Deol about Hema Malini...

    ‘Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal’ to hit screens on Jan 28

    Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kadaisi Vivasayi to release on Feb 11

    Malaika Arora is ‘fully vaccinated’ against Covid-19