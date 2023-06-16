After giving cabinet berth to Mahadalit leader Ratnesh Sada, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday played another master stroke by including mountain man Dashrath Manjhi’s son and son in-law in his party JD(U).

Dashrath Manjhi, a native of Gehlaur village in Wazirganj block in Gaya district had cut a big mountain to make a road between his village and Wazirganj in 22 years through a hammer and a chisel. He has a great image among Manjhi community.

On Friday, Dashrath Manjhi’s son Bhagirath Manjhi, and his son in-law Mithun Manjhi joined the JD(U) in presence of party veteran leader Vashistha Narayan Singh, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Chaudhary.

After joining the JD(U), Bhagirath Manjhi said: “Nitish Kumar has done a lot for the people of Musahar community. He gave great respect to my father when he was alive. Even after his demise, he took care of the Musahar community. Nitish Kumar has always stood with our community. We are with him and will be with him in the future as well.”

Mithun Manjhi said: “No one gave respect to our community except Nitish Kumar. He is the one who makes a leader of our community – the state’s chief minister. He has made a cabinet minister from our community today. Our community has only one option, that is Nitish Kumar. He is the leader of our community.”

With inclusion of Dashrath Manjhi’s son and son-in-law, Nitish Kumar has targeted the vote bank of Jitan Ram Manjhi who also comes from Gaya district.

Jitan Ram Manjhi himself was elected from Imamganj reserved seat and his son’s mother-in-law Jyoti Devi was elected from adjoining Barachatti reserved seat.

Dashrath Manjhi has a larger than life image among Musahar community. The state government has built a statue and memorial of Dashrath Manjhi.

Gehlaur is one of the tourist attractions in the district. A large number of Buddhists come to Bodh Gaya every year and majority of them also visit the memorial of the Mountain man.

