Mourinho suffers worst defeat in Serie A as Udinese thrash Roma

Jose Mourinho suffered his biggest defeat as a Serie A coach on Sunday, as his Roma side left the Dacia Arena with a shock 4-0 defeat to Udinese.

The Giallorossi were flying high before entering Sunday’s game, having an unbeaten record with three victories and one draw.

However, Mourinho’s men came back down to earth as they fell behind just four minutes into the game, when Rick Karsdorp’s howler allowed Destiny Udogie to break the deadlock.

The capital team threw on Andrea Belotti and Zeki Celik, but they had little impact, while the home side doubled the lead in the 55th minute with Lazar Samardzic’s missile.

Roberto Pereyra added a third in the 76th minute, before Sandi Lovric killed the game after a great team move, reports Xinhua.

