INDIA

Move ahead, Comrades, with your proletarian struggle: Aleida Guevera to Leftist students in Kolkata

NewsWire
0
0

At a time when the CPI-M, reduced to a zero in terms of assembly presence after the 2021 West Bengal polls, is struggling hard to regain its mass base in the state, a message from Dr Aleida Guevera, daughter of legendary Argentine Marxist revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara, in Kolkata on Friday came as a spirited inspiration for the student leaders of the party.

Attending a felicitation programme conducted by Jadavpur University’s arts faculty student’s union, which is controlled by CPI-M’s student wing Student’s Federation of India (SFI), Aleida Guevera, a top physician and human rights activist, advised the students to keep the flag of struggle for the proletariat interest high.

She was accompanied by her daughter and economist Estefania Guevara.

Aleida Guevera spoke in Spanish which was instantly translated by one of the SFI activists in Bengali.

“As my father believed that one should not concede defeat in the struggle in life. You will have to fight and move towards the path of victory. So, comrades move ahead. Study more and fight more. Be a good professional in your respective area. Never retreat. Always be with people even whatever height you achieve. Always be in touch with the mass. You have to be united in your proletariat struggle. That was a lesson from Commadante Che Guevara,” she said after the colour felicitation programme with the “Hasta La Victoria Siempre” tune playing in the background.

Her speech received accolades from the students present on the occasion who shouted revolutionary slogans like ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and ‘El Pueblo Unido Jamas Sera Vencido (The people united shall always be victorious)’.

On Thursday, she attended a programme at Chennai organised jointly by CPI-M and National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, where she stressed on Cuba-India solidarity in wake of constant US attacks on the country through various aggressive measures. She also said that the love that she received from the people of India for just being the daughter of Che Guevara was simply unforgettable.

20230120-201401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC notice on PIL seeking facilities for women facing domestic violence

    St Stephen’s College case: SC refuses to stay Delhi HC order;...

    What the river rejuvenation DPRs for 13 rivers envisage? An Explainer

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets court’s nod to travel abroad