‘Gamchhas’ are outdated and caps are the new accessory for politicians in Uttar Pradesh.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a saffron cap during a roadshow in Gujarat in March, all BJP leaders were seen wearing similar caps during the party’s foundation day celebrations in April.

Uttar Pradesh, which is fresh out of Assembly elections, has been quick to catch in on the trend.

BJP MLAs were recently seen sporting saffron caps instead of the usual saffron ‘gamchhas’.

According to party sources, the sleekly designed cap is said to have been reviewed multiple times before being approved. The fashionable cap has a thin embroidery on it along with a plastic ‘Lotus’ pinned on it, marking the party’s election symbol.

Sources said the party has asked all its parliamentarians and senior leaders to wear the cap in public. The saffron-coloured headgears are expected to become the identity of BJP workers in the coming days.

Caps became a talking point during the recent Assembly elections when BJP leaders targeted the red caps worn by Samajwadi Party leaders and said during election meetings that ‘red meant danger’.

The SP’s reaction was marked by a sense of vengeance and its leaders, particularly Akhilesh Yadav, started wearing the trademark red cap at every event.

Seeing the surge of saffron and red in political functions, other party leaders have also started wearing their party colours on their heads.

Congress leaders now wear white caps in the Assembly and in public functions, while Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLAs can be seen sporting yellow caps.

The BSP leaders have their deep blue caps while Apna Dal leaders wear blue and red caps. The Rashtriya Lok Dal MLAs flaunt their green caps.

With caps becoming a political fashion statement, young entrepreneurs are sensing business opportunities in the fad.

Richa Dutta, 28, is setting up a cap manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Lucknow. She plans to make caps with sturdy material and with party logos embroidered on them.

“Most caps that are worn by politicians tend to flop down in sultry weather conditions. We will make caps using good materials that go beyond the use-and-throw kinds. I am confident that within the next few months, you will find most politicians wearing our caps. We are already negotiating with various parties and will be setting up stalls near the party offices,” she said.

Richa has roped in a women’s self-help group to make the caps that will be designed by her.

She obviously intends to cap them all – quite literally.

