Move to install statue of Bulandshahr riot accused

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 28 (IANS) Plans are afoot to install a statue of Sumit Kumar who was killed during the mob violence in Bulandshahr, following rumours of cow slaughter in December last year.

Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was also shot dead by the mob in the violence.

Though Sumit’s name figured in the initial FIR, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for his family. His name was later removed.

While some police officials stated that Sumit was a part of the mob that attacked the cops, the villagers insisted that he had been shot dead by the police.

A member of the right-wing group that started the violence said that they were planning to install a statue of Sumit in the Mahaw village on December 3, his first death anniversary.

“Modalities in this regard have to be worked out and we feel that Sumit, 20, deserved to be lauded for his sacrifice,” said a member on condition of anonymity.

Three of the seven accused — Shikhar Agarwal, Hemu and Raghav – were released on bail in August this year. The three were felicitated with garlands when they were released from jail.

None of the officials were willing to comment on the issue.

–IANS

amita/vd