INDIA

Movement of illegal drugs rampant under DMK rule: AIADMK

NewsWire
0
2

AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister, D. Jayakumar said the movement of illegal drugs was rampant during the 14 months of the DMK government, adding it does not have any control over the law and order situation in the state.

In a statement on Monday, the former minister lashed out at the DMK regime under M.K. Stalin, saying the government has failed miserably to control movement of illegal drugs.

He said that during the AIADMK government, the law and order situation was totally under control and that there were no illegal drugs in the market.

He said he was voicing this as guiding the government was the duty of the Opposition and that the AIADMK was a responsible opposition party in the state.

He also claimed that the number of criminal cases registered in the state was on ascent, and the increase in the number of cases means an increase in the number of offenders and that the government had to curtail this for the larger interest of the society.

The former minister came out harshly against the state health minister Ma Subramanian over the latter’s criticism of former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and said EPS had climbed the heights of power through hardwork and sheer determination.

20220815-234004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Funeral ashes being turned into manure at this crematorium in Rajasthan

    Assam and NE region will be hub of East-Asia: PM Modi...

    Odisha CM launches unified emergency helpline number ‘112’

    Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, completes budgetary exercise