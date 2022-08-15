AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister, D. Jayakumar said the movement of illegal drugs was rampant during the 14 months of the DMK government, adding it does not have any control over the law and order situation in the state.

In a statement on Monday, the former minister lashed out at the DMK regime under M.K. Stalin, saying the government has failed miserably to control movement of illegal drugs.

He said that during the AIADMK government, the law and order situation was totally under control and that there were no illegal drugs in the market.

He said he was voicing this as guiding the government was the duty of the Opposition and that the AIADMK was a responsible opposition party in the state.

He also claimed that the number of criminal cases registered in the state was on ascent, and the increase in the number of cases means an increase in the number of offenders and that the government had to curtail this for the larger interest of the society.

The former minister came out harshly against the state health minister Ma Subramanian over the latter’s criticism of former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and said EPS had climbed the heights of power through hardwork and sheer determination.

