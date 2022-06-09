ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Movies are made for Indian cinema, not for any specific region, says Arun Vijay

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who made his debut with ‘Mura Mappillai’, currently awaits the release of his upcoming action thriller ‘Yaanai’.

He has spoken about the wide acceptance of movies in both north and south industries.

The rise of pan-India films will always be a good omen for everybody involved.

Speaking about the wide acceptance of movies in both the industries, Arun Vijay said: “The gap and differences between north and south were created by us mentally but in reality they never existed, the movies are made for Indian cinema and not any specific region and it’s high time we accept that”.

‘Yaanai’ is directed by Hari and will release on June 17.

Born as Arun Kumar and being the son of veteran actor Vijayakumar, he received early success with ‘Thulli Thirintha Kaalam’ and ‘Pandavar Bhoomi’.

The actor will next be seen in ‘Borrderr’, ‘Agni’, ‘Siragugal’ and ‘Sinam’.

20220609-154806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parvati Sehgal says fans want her rude, negative avatar back on...

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Devoleena tells Abhijit his words never match his...

    Raveena to daughter Chhaya: You’re the best thing that happened to...

    Akshay Oberoi makes time for cameo in ‘Gurgaon’ director’s project