New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANSlife) There are many films available for movie-goers to view. In 2023, the films ‘Pathaan’ (starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone) and ‘Adipurush’ (starring Prabhas) are sure entertainers.

Learn about the new releases, then schedule your breaks appropriately. Listed below are a selection of the best:

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starring film released on January 25, 2023. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after 5 years. The action thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand. The much-awaited movie will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Adipurush

The movie, which was made by T-Series and Retrophiles, stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is an interpretation of Indian mythology that shows the victory of virtue over evil. The film will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Kuttey

Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s movie Kuttey features Shardul Bhardwaj, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

Three wayward gangs are followed in the movie as they come into contact while on the hunt.

Lakadbaggha

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Lakadbaggha, directed by Victor Mukherjee, is the country’s first movie about an animal vigilante. The movie stars Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, and Milind Soman.

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Parmeet Sethi is a spy action thriller drama on the Netflix streaming platform.

The movie centres on an undercover Indian snoop who undertakes a dangerous operation in the 1970s to uncover a clandestine nuclear weapons programme deep within Pakistan.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230131-111402