Coming down heavily on the Centre’s plan to shift the Textile Commissionerate from Mumbai to New Delhi next month, the Congress’ Maharashtra unit on Tuesday termed it as a deliberate attempt to subvert this state’s “pre-eminence” as a global financial centre.

Addressing the media, state Congress President Nata Patole said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has always cast a baleful eye on Mumbai and Maharashtra, and now it has embarked on the path to reduce the importance of the city and the state on various fronts.

“Ever since the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government took charge here, major investments and projects have taken flight to Gujarat, damaging Maharashtra’s prospect. Now, even the Textile Commissioner’s office is being taken away to New Delhi,” he said.

Patole pointed out that Mumbai is India’s financial capital with a global importance and investments come here from all over the world owing to its infrastructure and a favorable investment environment.

However, over the past many years, the BJP government is going all out to diminish its reputation. The state has lost major projects like Vedanta- Foxconn, the Bulk Drugs Park, Medical Devices Park, Tata Airbus, the International Financial Services Centre was shifted from Mumbai to Gandhinagar, he said.

“Even the office of the Patents, Designs, and Trademarks went to New Delhi, the National Marine Police Academy moved from Palghar to Gujarat, a large chunk of the diamond industry from Mumbai shifted to Gujarat, and others. Since Mumbai cannot be taken away, the BJP is destroying it in a systematic manner,” said Patole sharply.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government works only for his industrialist and businessmen “friends” and not for the 130 crore people of this country and those who raise their voices are targeted.

