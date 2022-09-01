HEALTHWORLD

Mozambique lifts mask mandates due to improved Covid-19 situation

Wearing masks is no longer mandatory in Mozambique, a preventive measure against Covid-19 introduced in the country more than two years ago, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has announced.

In a televised speech to the nation on Wednesday evening, the President explained that the relief comes after a trend toward stabilisation of the transmission of Covid-19, an epidemiological situation strongly associated with a high level of vaccination coverage.

“We decided to maintain the measures of the previous decree with the following changes: it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in open and closed places, however, its use in collective passenger transport is recommended,” said Nyusi.

According to the President, the use of a mask is still mandatory for people with respiratory symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, and health units, pharmacies and laboratories, nursing homes and inside commercial aircraft, Xinhua news agency reported.

Travellers arriving in the country still need to present a vaccination certificate or a negative result of PCR test valid within 72 hours, said the President.

With the new changes, there is no more limit to the number of participants in funeral ceremonies, but participants in funerals related to Covid-19 must continue to observe the preventive measures.

Nyusi said the country has reached 97 per cent of its national vaccination plan against Covid-19, which makes Mozambique one of the countries with the highest vaccination coverage on the continent.

“At this time, we have already met the conditions to expand the vaccination to younger age groups, as our country has started to receive vaccines to ensure the immunisation of teenagers in the 12-17 years’ age group,” he said, adding that the vaccination campaign will start on September 27.

