Mozambique reports 1st case of monkeypox

Mozambique has registered the country’s first case of monkeypox detected in an adult male, announced the Health Ministry.

The case was tested after showing symptoms and diagnosed on Wednesday in Maputo city and the individual in question had a travel history, said Health Minister Armindo Tiago at a press conference in Maputo on Thursday.

“At this moment, the process of tracing all possible contacts is underway so that they can be submitted to the test,” Tiago added.

The Minister appealed to the people to remain calm in response to the emergence of the disease, and “to avoid panic and follow information about it through the official media”.

The health sector is already training staff to work on identifying and treating cases of the disease, he said.

The country has been on high alert after the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in neighbouring South Africa in June, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monkeypox is a contagious viral disease that occurs when the individual has very close and direct contact with an infected animal, or with infected individuals through the secretions of skin and mucosal lesions or droplets of the respiratory system.

20221007-021603

