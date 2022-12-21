The general state of Mozambique in 2022 is one of stabilisation and renewed optimism in face of internal and external challenges, President Filipe Nyusi said.

“2022 was a year of work, political stability, pacification, credibility, sustainable governance and projection across borders,” Nyusi added in his annual State of the Nation address at the Assembly of the Republic in Maputo on Tuesday.

In his two-and-a-half-hour address, which was broadcast live, the President highlighted the fight against terrorism and corruption, political stability achieved with the largest opposition party Renamo, improvement of the business environment, and the reinforcement of agricultural capacity over the year.

He also reviewed the sectors of education, health, and people’s access to energy and water as well as to justice and transport, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In the light of the DDR (demobilisation, disarmament and reintegration) process, we are prepared to reach, at any time, the final goal of demobilising the 5,221 Renamo former soldiers and the closure of 16 bases,” Nyusi said.

In terms of natural disasters, he added, the combined effects of natural and adverse phenomena have affected more than one million people and claimed 128 lives in the country.

The President admitted that in this year there has been a tendency of a rising cost of living, resulting from the war in Ukraine, terrorism in Cabo Delgado, and climate change.

Nyusi said Mozambique was able to restore its credibility in the international financial market after an agreement with the IMF that opened the doors for the reestablishment of relations with other global partners.

He also pardoned 800 prisoners across the country for the upcoming Christmas season.

