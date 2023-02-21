The Hydroelectric of Cahora Bassa (HCB), Mozambique’s key hydropower generation company, has announced that it will suspend discharges from the Cahora Bassa Dam to curb the Zambezi river’s flow increases as the country has been bracing for the approaching tropical storm Cyclone Freddy.

The Cahora Bassa Dam is the largest hydroelectric power plant in southern Africa and the most efficient power-generating station in Mozambique, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the company’s statement on Tuesday, the suspension was aimed to avoid worsening the possible impact caused by the passage of the storm.

“With this hydrological management measure, the Cahora Bassa Dam will contribute to the significant reduction of hydrometric levels in the lower Zambezi,” said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of HCB, Boavida Muhambe in the statement.

According to the authorities, Cyclone Freddy is expected to hit Madagascar on Tuesday and arrive in Mozambique still with the classification of an intense storm between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology predicted that the storm would enter the country through the coast of the southern province of Inhambane.

As one of two major dams on the Zambezi river, the Cahora Bassa Dam has the largest hydroelectric system in southern Africa, supplying electricity to Mozambique and the region.

