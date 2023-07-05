INDIA

Mozilla releases last Firefox update for old versions of Windows, macOS

Mozilla has released the last major Firefox browser update for old versions of Windows and macOS.

“In January 2023, Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. As a consequence, this is the last version of Firefox that users on those operating systems will receive,” the company said in release notes on Tuesday.

Windows 7 and Windows 8 users will automatically be migrated to the ESR 115 version of Firefox so that they continue to receive important security updates.

“Similarly, this is the last major version of Firefox that will support Apple macOS 10.12, 10.13 and 10.14.”

Users on those operating systems will also be migrated to the ESR 115 version of the browser so that they continue to receive important updates.

While migrating from another browser, users can now bring over payment methods they have saved in Chrome-based browsers to Firefox, with the new update.

Moreover, the Tab Manager dropdown now features close buttons, so that users can close tabs more quickly.

The company further mentioned that undo and redo are now available in Password fields. “

Windows Magnifier now follows the text cursor correctly when the Firefox title bar is visible,” it added.

