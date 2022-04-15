INDIA

MP: 3 men in prison booked for communal clashes

Three persons who are accused in an alleged attempt to murder case and currently in jail are included in the list of rioters for their alleged involvement in communal violence which occurred in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh.

Communal violence occurred in Sendhwa town of Barwani district on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10.

Surrounded by Narmada river from its northern boundary, Barwani shares its eastern border with Khargone district where communal violence occurred on the same occasion.

The three men, who have been in jail since their arrest in March, are accused of setting a motorbike on fire on April 10 in Sendhwa town of Barwani district during a communal clash on Ram Navami.

The three accused have been identified as Shabaz, Fakru and Rauf and all of them are currently in jail in connection with an attempt to murder case registered against them on March 5.

It came to light after the district administration demolished Shabaz’s house (one of the three) citing illegal construction.

A case was registered against all the three accused in the same police station where the attempt to murder case was registered, Shabaz’s mother Sakina told IANS on Friday.

Sakina claimed that her house was demolished after communal clashes without any prior notice served to her.

She raised questions on the police investigation claiming that despite her son (Shabaz) being in jail for almost one and a half months, police included his name in a communal clash that broke out on April 10.

She raises questions with the police as to how an FIR was registered against her son when he is in jail.

“I want to ask why the FIR was registered against my son,” she asked.

“We told the policemen that he is in jail but no one was ready to listen to us. We folded our hands, apologised. But they didn’t listen to us and demolished my house. They have taken my younger son also,” Sakina added.

Replying to IANS on this matter, Barwani Superintendent of Police, Deepak Shukla, said, “FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint. If a complaint comes to lodge an FIR, police can’t refuse to do it. Now, whether they were involved in violence or not, it is part of the investigation.”

The district administration started carrying out a demolition drive against illegal encroachment soon after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed police to take strict action against the rioters.

