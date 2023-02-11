A six-year-old boy pushed a wooden cart to carry his ailing father to a government hospital for treatment, the incident pointing fingers on yet another instance of alleged negligence in providing ambulances to the poor families in remote areas of Madhya Pradesh.

The matter came to the fore on Saturday after some locals spotted the boy along with his mother pushing a wooden cart and recorded it on the social media.

The incident was reported in Baliari town of Singrauli district where the family waited for an ambulance for more than one hour, however, delay in the arrival of the vehicle prompted the clueless boy to take his father to hospital in a wooden cart.

In a viral video, a boy dressed in a t-shirt and blue denims, is seen trying to control the movement of the cart, which he pushed around for three kilometres, while his mother was seen pushing it from the opposite end.

After the video of the incident surfaced on social media, Singrauli district administration took cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry in the matter later on Saturday evening.

“It has learnt that due to non-availability of an ambulance, the patient had to be taken to the hospital by his wife and innocent son. The Chief Medical Officer and civil surgeon have been directed to find out the reason for non-availability of ambulances,” Singrauli’s Additional Collector D.P. Burman told the press.

These kinds of incidents where people would be seen taking patients to hospitals or their bodies back to their homes and even pregnant women have been coming to the fore from different parts of Madhya Pradesh, especially in rural areas.

