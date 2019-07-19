MP Assembly meets on Sunday, conducts proceedings

Bhopal, July 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Assembly met on Sunday, an official holiday, and took up legislative work.

While Surendra Singh aka Shera, an Independent, termed the proceeding on a holiday as a part of Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s working style, former Speaker and BJP legislator Sitasaran Sharma said instead of hours, days of the session should be increased.

“Kamal Nath knows how to use time. He is result-oriented that’s why he called for Assembly proceedings on Sunday,” Singh said.

The MP Assembly monsoon session started on July 7 and will conclude on July 26. Earlier 15 meetings were scheduled, but now 17 meetings will be held.

The Congress has asked all its MLAs to be present in the House during the session.

–IANS

hindi-rs/pcj