The five-day winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, commencing from Monday and ending on December 23, is likely to be stormy as the opposition has planned to corner the ruling BJP on various issues.

The Congress has already announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the session.

To ensure that the session runs smoothly, Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam on Sunday chaired an all-party meeting, and appealed to both the ruling party and the opposition to utilise maximum time for discussion of public welfare issues.

Leaders from from both government and opposition, who attended the all party meet, said they have assured that they would not create any hurdles and a healthy discussion will be held during the session.

The meeting was attended by Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra and Leader of Opposition Govind Singh.

“During the all party meeting, a consensus has been reached among the members that the House should be run in a cordial atmosphere during the winter session and more and more members should be given an opportunity to speak,” Mishra told the press after the meeting.

On the other hand, state Congress chief Kamal Nath chaired a meeting of party MLAs at his residence and advised them to raise questions on every public issue pertaining to their respective constituencies. The Congress has prepared to corner the BJP government on various issues, including increasing unemployment, law and order situation, atrocities against women and tribal people, and many more.

20221218-213203