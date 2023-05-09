At least 11 persons were detained for their suspected links to radical Islamist group Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT) by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Out of these, 10 were detained from different locations in Bhopal, while one person was detained from Chhindwara.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that all these suspected radicals were under ATS’ radar for the last couple of months, adding that some objectionable literature, laptops, pen drives and hard disks have also been seized.

“The ATS was keeping a close watch on them (detainees) for the last couple of months. They were planning to create disturbance in Madhya Pradesh,” Mishra saiid.

The detainees include Mohammad Waseem, the son of Bhopal gas tragedy survivor and activist Rashida Bi, and nine others from the Aishbagh area in Bhopal. In addition to the 11 detainees in Madhya Pradesh, five others were held from Hyderabad.

MP ATS Inspector General Anuraag told IANS that the operation was going on in coordination with the central agencies.

“The raids were conducted on Tuesday morning after getting reliable inputs that Hizb-Ut-Tahrir was trying to set up its base in Madhya Pradesh. After collecting evidence, we detained the youth. Mobile phones of their family members have also been seized. They are being interrogated by the ATS at an undisclosed location,” the officer said.

