With just a few months left for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party is collecting ground feedback, which is not good for many veteran leaders of the state. This is the reason why all the contenders are having sleepless nights.

Also, the formula of Gujarat and Karnataka has increased the concerns of the claimants.

The BJP, which has been on alert mode since the 2018 assembly election results, is not ready to make any blunders in the next elections that could come in the way of its retention in power. Therefore, the party is engaged in gathering feedback from the grassroots level.

The ground reports show that in the present situation it is not easy for the party to get a majority in the elections. There is resentment among the people against the government and the legislators. It can’t be eliminated but it can be reduced. For this, tough decisions need to be taken.

The major concern of the government is regarding education, agriculture and the labour class. For this reason, a meeting of office bearers of the organisation was held at the Chief Minister’s residence with representatives and ministers.

According to sources, on the basis of the ground report, the party has decided that new faces should be given place in the upcoming elections as there is resentment against many MLAs.

For this, the party is also going to work on the age formula. The party is also deciding that the leaders who have crossed the age of 65 years should be kept away from politics.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP had denied tickets to more than 50 MLAs, including many big names.

This time the BJP is working on the strategy of moving forward on the formula of Gujarat and Karnataka as well, due to which it is expected that tickets may be denied to half of the 127 MLAs of the party.

The biggest change in the politics of the state may be seen after the election results in Karnataka. On the basis of these results, the party will work on further strategies in Madhya Pradesh.

Despite this, it is certain that the BJP has almost made complete preparations to bet on new and young faces in the next election.

The churning going on within the party has given sleepless nights to veteran leaders who have won the assembly elections several times and are trying to stake claim for the next time also.

