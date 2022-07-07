The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh has blamed the State Election Commission (SEC) for low turnout of voters especially in Bhopal in the first phase of municipal election held on Wednesday. BJP leaders on Thursday said that due to slackness in distribution of voter slips by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), many people could not exercise their franchise.

A delegation of BJP’s office bearers on Thursday met SEC Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh to express resentment against the poll body over low voting percentage in Bhopal. The delegation handed over a memorandum complaining about lack of awareness drive from the commission which according to them led to voters facing problems in polling.

The BJP office bearers alleged that large number of voters were deprived of voting as they did not receive voter slips. This happened despite these locals having their names enrolled in the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the delegation also urged SEC to ensure distribution of voter slips on war footing in the areas where polls are yet to be held.

In the first phase of municipal election held on Wednesday, overall 61 per cent voting was recorded, of which, Ratlam, Devas and Agar Malwa recorded over 80 per cent voting, while Bhopal recorded only 51 per cent, and Indore registered 76 per cent and Ujjain 76.60 per cent voting.

Referring to the Election Commission of India’s guidelines of making BLOs responsible for handing voter slips at public’s doorsteps, BJP leaders urged the commission to identify and punish BLOs for dereliction of duty through collectors.

“Several voters were deprived of their right to vote just because of division of wards and slackness in distribution of voter slips by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). We have urged SEC Commissioner to identify responsible officers and punish them,” said Lokendra Parashar, media in-charge MP BJP.

20220707-210605