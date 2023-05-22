As questions are being raised on whether the saffron party will be able to retain power in Madhya Pradesh after defeat in Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP’s MP chief, V.D. Sharma has ruled out all speculation.

Talking to IANS exclusively on this issue, Sharma, who is also an MP from the Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency, termed BJP’s defeat in Karnataka a ‘lacuna’. He claimed that the BJP has done a lot of development works in Madhya Pradesh in the last 20 years of it’s rule.

He said that the BJP lost Karnataka elections due to some lack in implementation, “but the scenario will be completely different in Madhya Pradesh. We accept that the Congress managed to win more seats in Karnataka, but our vote percentage has increased. We have also taken it as a lesson and are working to fill the gaps which we lacked in Karnataka,” Sharma added.

When asked about the growing perception that Karnataka’s loss will have a huge impact in Madhya Pradesh, he ruled out all these perceptions saying both states have different dimensions and the issues are also very different in these two states. “People of Madhya Pradesh are well aware of how the BJP government has made developments. The state has witnessed growth especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government came into power,” Sharma added.

He said the loss in one or two Assembly elections would not change the perception towards PM Modi. “If the perception is being made after Karnataka elections, then they should also talk about BJP’s win in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. There is no leader in the opposition who can stand against PM Modi. He is a global leader and people have faith in his commitment and leadership,” Sharma further said.

However, there has been a buzz in Madhya Pradesh that strained relationship between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and V.D. Sharma has left senior leaders of the party distressed. They have reportedly told the state leadership to resolve their differences as the countdown for the MP Assembly elections begins. Lack of unity among the top leadership may have a huge impact in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

While, in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress, the party leadership has made it clear that the last word in every decision will be Kamal Nath’s. This has also come to be accepted by Digvijaya Singh, who is the other tall Congress leader in the state.

