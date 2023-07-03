INDIA

MP BJP set to kick-start ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ ahead of Assembly polls

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is set to kick-start its much-touted ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Accordingly, the working committee of the party has prepared a roadmap for the Yatra, which is likely to be placed before the core committee meeting on Tuesday.

The state leadership will finalise the role of individual leaders who will be leading the Yatra in their respective areas. As per sources, the final decision will be taken after discussion in the core committee meeting.

As per sources, the Yatra will cover all the 230 Assembly segments in the state. Besides state leaders, the party’s central leadership will also participate in the Yatra.

“A list of leaders who will be leading the Yatra is yet to be finalised. The Yatra will cover all the six divisions — Bhopal, Vindhya, Mahakaushal, Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa-Nimar (Indore-Ujjain) and Bundelkhand,” a state BJP leader told IANS.

Before the Assembly elections in 2018, a similar Yatra was flagged-off which concluded after covering all the 230 Assembly seats.

