The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly on Wednesday was adjourned sine die, nine days ahead of its schedule. After completing the business listed for the day, assembly speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the house till the next session.

After the Question Hour was completed and the House finished its listed business, including passage of the budget on demand of grants related to various departments by a voice vote, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra moved a resolution proposing that the Assembly be adjourned sine die.

Mishra said it was decided in a Business Advisory Committee meeting that House should be adjourned sine die after transacting the business listed for Wednesday. However, the opposition Congress members, including Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma and P.C. Sharma, rushed to the well of the House and strongly protested the decision, demanding that the house function as per its original schedule.

The Congress MLAs protested in the house accusing the BJP government and the speaker of ‘murder of democracy’ for the House passing demands of grants without any discussion.

Responding to it, Mishra said the government was ready for a discussion and to run the House as scheduled, but Congress members should take up the matter with their leader first.

Amid pandemonium, ministers presented papers related to their departments and Speaker Girish Gautam continued presiding over the proceedings. After completing the listed business, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

The budget session of the Assembly, which commenced on March 7, was originally scheduled to run till March 25. Thirteen sittings of the Assembly were planned, but only eight took place.

