MP bus accident: Death mounts to 15, CM announces Rs 10 L compensation (2nd lead)

With more people succumbing, the death toll in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi bus accident touched 15 on Saturday, sources said.

Of the 39 injured undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, condition of six are stated to be critical, they added.

According to official reports, the tragedy occurred late on Friday when people of Kol community, who had assembled to attend ‘Kol Mahakumbh’ in Satna, were returning in three buses after the event.

Organised by the state government, the ‘Mahakumbh’ was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The buses were parked along the roadside at local ‘dhaba’, when a speeding truck rammed into them near a tunnel in Sidhi.

On hearing about the accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, along with state BJP president V. D. Sharma rushed to the spot around 1:30 a.m on Friday.

He also visited Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, where injured passengers have been admitted.

Upon reaching there, Chief Minister Chouhan told the media persons that 39 people were still undergoing treatment at the hospital. While the condition of most is stated to be out of danger, five to six were in ICU ward were critically injured.

The chief minister said kin of every deceased will be granted a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each. Those critically injured will be given Rs two lakh and victims with minor injuries Rs one lakh.

“Kin of those who died in the accident will be given government jobs (as per their eligibility) and the government will also bear all expenses of treatment. I have directed the medical superintendent of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital that the government will provide all possible help,” chief minister Chouhan added.

20230225-112006

