Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief after thirteen people died when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus plunged into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus tragedy. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted, “The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the bus tragedy. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM,” the PMO said in another tweet.

The incident occurred on a bridge connecting Dhar and Khargone districts. The bus has been pulled out of the river, while four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are still carrying out the rescue operation.

It was raining heavily in the Dhar-Khargone region and the water in Narmada river was flowing above the danger mark when the incident took place, making the rescue work all the more difficult.

