MP Cabinet drops plans to hold dharna at PM, HM’s homes

Bhopal, Nov 1 (IANS) Saner counsel seems to have prevailed as the Kamal Nath-led Cabinet in Madhya Pradesh has shelved its plan to stage a sit-in at the residences of Prime Minister Naarendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Centre’s discrimination in offering financial assistance to the state to deal with the infrastructural damages caused by excess rains and floods.

The state Cabinet held a meeting on Thursday and expressed its displeasure over the Centre’s attitude. The ministers asked Chief Minister Kamal Nath to lead a march to Delhi and stage a fast against the Centre. However, Principal Secretary (Law) Satyendra Kumar Singh said that the post of Chief Minister is constitutional and a move like a sit-in in Delhi would be ill advised.

The ministers then suggested that a delegation should be taken to Delhi to present the state’s case. The Chief Minister, who visited Delhi earlier in the week, said he would take a call on the issue.

Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma said the Cabinet discussed the damage caused by unusually high rainfall and floods. Crops worth more than Rs 16,000 crore have been lost, while 11,000 km of roads have been damaged. More than one lakh buildings have been rendered risky and over 5.5 million farmers are distressed due to loss of crops.

The state has sought a package of more than Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre to provide assistance to the affected. Kamal Nath has also personally met Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, but so far no help has materialised though the first instalment has already been paid to Karnataka and Bihar.

Finance department sources said that Rs 7,500 crore would be needed to provide relief to the farmers alone. The government is also trying on its level to raise funds. The prices of diesel, petrol and liquor have been increased by five percent each. Measures are also being taken to reduce expenditure. So far Rs 270 crore have been disbursed in Agar, Neemuch and Mandsaur. Survey of crop damage has been completed.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh has threatened to stage a dharna on November 4 to demand compensation for farmers and other affected people in the state.

Most ministers in the state said that voice should be raised against the discrimination being done by not giving compensation amount to Madhya Pradesh.

–IANS

