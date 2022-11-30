Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, who was set to retire on Wednesday, has been given a six-month extension and will continue in his post till May 31, 2023.

The development has put an end to the speculation as to who will be the next top bureaucrat in the state.

However, Bains’ extension has also created a buzz of speculation, more because it came on the recommendation of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Political observers believe that the development will also be seen as an end to the talks of a change in chief ministership in Madhya Pradesh.

An order issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions read, “I am directed to refer to DO letter dated 9.11.2022 of the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on the above mentioned subject and to convey the approval of the Central government for extension in service of Iqbal Singh Bains, IAS (MP-85), Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, for a period of six months beyond his date of superannuation, i.e., from 1.12.2022 to 31.5.2023 under Rule 16 (1) if AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958.”

Political observers claimed that Chouhan’s recommendation for extension gave a clear message that Bains is considered a trusted officer to him.

With Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh due in November 2023, the government has to fulfil its commitments to the people and at this crucial time, the Chief Minister would want his trusted officer to lead the proceedings, they said.

Notably, the next few months are going to be crucial for the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government as many important events are lined up, including the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan’ in Indore in January, and more importantly, the ‘Global Investors Summit’ in Bhopal. Bains is associated as chairman in various committees formed for these events. In such a situation, the government is trying to implement the action plan that has been prepared.

For the last one month, several names were doing the rounds as the possible next Chief Secretary. However, the Chief Minister’s silence in the matter gave the hint that Bains is likely to be given an extension.

There were several names doing rounds for the post, including Anurag Jain and Mohammad Suleman, both 1989 batch IAS officers.

Anurag Jain is currently on central deputation and is handling important departments like industry, promotion and internal trade. He is also handling the responsibility of PM Narendra Modi’s ambitious project, Gati Shakti. In such a situation, the CM demanded to extend the tenure of Bains.

20221201-000801