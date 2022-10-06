INDIA

MP CM appeals to replace social media DP with Ujjain’s ‘Mahakal Lok’

The display picture (DP) of the social media accounts of government offices, ministries, cabinet ministers and BJP legislators in Madhya Pradesh, which were earlier changed to the tricolour, will now be replaced with the picture of the newly developed ‘Mahakal Lok’ in Ujjain.

The websites providing information regarding government-run schemes will also display the picture of ‘Mahakal Lok’ in the background.

A decision in this regard was been taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

Chouhan has also appealed to the people of Madhya Pradesh to replace their DPs with the picture of Mahakal Lok. The appeal came days before the inauguration of the newly-developed part of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, which has been named Mahakal Lok.

“The auspicious occasion has come. On October 11, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) will inaugurate ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’. Let’s be a part of this festival and worship Shri Mahakaleshwar with reverence on the DP of your social media profiles,” Chouhan tweeted, with the changed DP and background banner.

The expansion of the Mahakaleshwar temple is being done under the Mahakal Maharaj Mandir Parisar Vistar Yojna of the Madhya Pradesh government, which includes expansion, beautification and decongestion of the temple and its adjoining areas in three phases, the first of which has been completed.

