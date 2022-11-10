BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

MP CM to visit Mumbai to invite investors

NewsWire
0
0

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Thursday to hold meetings with investors and invite them to invest in his state.

His visit comes ahead of a global investment summit scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore next January.

According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO), Chouhan is expected to meet top officials of Mahindra and Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, CEAT, US Pharma, Chemerics Life Sciences, Incube Ethical Pharma, Gufik Biosciences, and Piramal Group among others.

The BJP-led government is seeing the summit as an opportunity to convince business houses to invest in the state which is in over Rs three lakh crore debt besides the unemployment issue.

Sources say that the global business summit will be a master stroke ahead of the Assembly elections due at the end of 2023.

In a bid to convince business houses to invest in Madhya Pradesh or establish industries, Shivraj government has changed some rules in providing lands on lease for establishment of industries and many more.

Last Friday, during an investors meet in Pune, Chouhan had appealed to investors to establish industries in Madhya Pradesh, saying that there can be healthy competition among the states in terms of inviting investment and industry.

He had also assured investors that they will not have to face any trouble from anti-social elements as the latter are now scared of his government’s bulldozer action.

Last week, former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath had asserted that the employment can be generated only through establishing industries in the state.

“Employment cannot be generated by visiting mandir or masjid, it can only happen only when industries come to the state,” Nath had said while addressing a rally a couple of days back in Jabalpur.

20221110-130202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India probes may adversely affect operating results or cash flows: Xiaomi

    Adani stocks characterised by similar set of FPIs, low mutual fund...

    Karnataka tweaks policy to woo electric vehicle makers

    Treat Goa as special, need reform to revive mining: CM to...