MP CM trolled for ‘plagiarism’ charges levelled over a poem

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently shared a poem said to have been penned by his wife Sadhna Singh which has led to a backlash on social media. Chouhan has been heavily trolled over alleged plagiarism charges levelled by a young girl Bhumika Birthare who has claimed to have originally written the poem.

Ghanshyam Das Masani, the father-in-law of the Madhya Pradesh CM, passed away on November 18. A few days after Masani’s demise, Chouhan had shared a poem on his official Twitter account on November 22, claiming that it was written by his wife Sadhna Singh.

Chouhan wrote, “The father-daughter relationship is the most precious bond in the world without any conditions and is absolutely selfless. A daughter is closest to her father’s heart and is the pride of her father.”

He added, “My wife has expressed the emotion in the virtuous remembrance and liveliness of her beloved father in a few lines — “I used to roam around on my father’s shoulder and now here I am conducting his last rites. Kissing his forehead, I have learnt life lessons from him.”

However, Bhumika Birathare wrote on Twitter that she should be given credit for the poem. Her poem is titled ‘Daddy’ and not ‘babuji’ or ‘bauji’.

Addressing Chouhan, she tweeted, “I am your niece. What will you get by stealing my poem. It has been written by me. Hopefully you will not violate my rights. Shivraj Chouhan (also popularly called ‘Mama’) is meant to protect my rights.”

After Bhumika went public with her plagiarism charge, she has received a lot of comments on the social media. The Opposition Congress also took potshots at the Shivraj government with former state Congress President Arun Yadav, saying, “The BJP hold mastery at changing names. The BJP government has been exposed again, first the names of various schemes launched by the Congress governments were changed, then names of cities renamed and now CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is claiming the poem written by other people been written by his wife. Wow Shivraj ji. “

Senior Congress leader K. K. Mishra said, “Shivraj ji, though this issue is related to the sad demise and condolences to your beloved father-in-law, but a niece’s tweet casts serious doubts on your credibility and working style! Such a thing should not have happened on such unfortunate occasion? “

