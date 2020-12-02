Canindia News

MP CM trolled for ‘plagiarism’ charges levelled over a poem

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently shared a poem said to have been penned by his wife Sadhna Singh which has led to a backlash on social media. Chouhan has been heavily trolled over alleged plagiarism charges levelled by a young girl Bhumika Birthare who has claimed to have originally written the poem.

Ghanshyam Das Masani, the father-in-law of the Madhya Pradesh CM, passed away on November 18. A few days after Masani’s demise, Chouhan had shared a poem on his official Twitter account on November 22, claiming that it was written by his wife Sadhna Singh.

Chouhan wrote, “The father-daughter relationship is the most precious bond in the world without any conditions and is absolutely selfless. A daughter is closest to her father’s heart and is the pride of her father.”

He added, “My wife has expressed the emotion in the virtuous remembrance and liveliness of her beloved father in a few lines — “I used to roam around on my father’s shoulder and now here I am conducting his last rites. Kissing his forehead, I have learnt life lessons from him.”

However, Bhumika Birathare wrote on Twitter that she should be given credit for the poem. Her poem is titled ‘Daddy’ and not ‘babuji’ or ‘bauji’.

Addressing Chouhan, she tweeted, “I am your niece. What will you get by stealing my poem. It has been written by me. Hopefully you will not violate my rights. Shivraj Chouhan (also popularly called ‘Mama’) is meant to protect my rights.”

After Bhumika went public with her plagiarism charge, she has received a lot of comments on the social media. The Opposition Congress also took potshots at the Shivraj government with former state Congress President Arun Yadav, saying, “The BJP hold mastery at changing names. The BJP government has been exposed again, first the names of various schemes launched by the Congress governments were changed, then names of cities renamed and now CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is claiming the poem written by other people been written by his wife. Wow Shivraj ji. “

Senior Congress leader K. K. Mishra said, “Shivraj ji, though this issue is related to the sad demise and condolences to your beloved father-in-law, but a niece’s tweet casts serious doubts on your credibility and working style! Such a thing should not have happened on such unfortunate occasion? “

–IANS

snp/skp/khz/bg

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

BJP slams MVA move to probe Jalyukta Shivar Yojana

CanIndia New Wire Service

China caught unaware of India’s readiness, procures last minute high-altitude gear

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘B’desh to re-activate probe into 2013 Hefazat-e-Islam terror activities’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Twitter labels Amit Malviya’s farmer video ‘manipulated media’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Yogi rings BSE bell to list Lucknow Municipal Bonds

CanIndia New Wire Service

Can’t make laws: SC declines plea seeking rape law reform & others

CanIndia New Wire Service

RSS chief to visit Bihar for two days from Dec 4

CanIndia New Wire Service

Yogi may scrap incentive scheme for interfaith marriages

CanIndia New Wire Service

Man, sister-in-law commit suicide in UP village

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested