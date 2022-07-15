Three days after the urban body polls, including for Mayoral posts in Madhya Pradesh, both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress are confident of victory, however, the final poll results will be announced on July 17 and July 20.

In its earlier poll schedule, the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission had fixed July 17 and 18 for counting of votes, however, due to the Presidential elections on July 18, the second day of counting has been postponed to July 20.

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee appointed senior party leaders, who will be present during the counting of votes at the respective areas they have been appointed.

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh will be looking after in Bhopal, while former Minister Suresh Pachouri has been appointed for Indore.

Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh has been tasked to look after two municipal corporations — Gwalior (on July 17) and Morena (on July 20).

Other senior Congress leaders who have been appointed for their respective areas are – Mukesh Nayak (Sagar), Rajendra Kumar Singh (Satna), Vivek Tankha (Jabalpur), Sukhdev Panse (Chhindwara), Kamleshwar Patel (Singrauli and Rewa), Bala Bachchan (Ujjain), Arun Yadav (Khandwa), Sajjan Singh Verma (Burhanpur and Dewas), Tarun Bhanot and Lakhan Ghanghoriya (Katni) and Kantilal Bhuria (Ratlam).

There are total 16 municipal corporations across 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP had won all in the last civic body elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress claimed that the party has won 386 zila panchayat seats against the ruling BJP’s 360, while 129 Independent members have been elected. There are a total 875 zila panchayat member seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Congress General Secretary and In-charge of administration Rajeev Singh, releasing a list of party’s supported candidates who won the elections, said that the party has made the list in public to expose BJP’s false claim of winning district panchayat elections.

“Since panchayat elections are not held directly under parties, and maintain the dignity of it, the Congress did not release any list. But, BJP’s false claim has prompted the party to make the list in public,” Singh added.

