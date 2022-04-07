INDIA

MP Cong constitutes 20-member panel for 2023 Assembly polls

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has constituted a 20-member committee of party leaders to prepare strategies to take on the ruling BJP in the state.

The committee, comprising senior leaders and former cabinet ministers, will be assisting the state president Kamal Nath.

As per the party sources, the panel has been constituted to avoid any further differences within the party leaders as the final decision on any issue would be now taken through the committee.

Sources told IANS that members of the committee have been selected as per the directions of the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi.

Apart from 20 members, two more members would be added as special invitee of the head of the committee – Kamal Nath. The committee will hold meetings twice in a month to strategize the party’s preparation for 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

The development came three days after the state Congress unanimously decided that the party will contest the Assembly elections under the leadership of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Prominent Congress leaders who have been included in the committee are – former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, former party president Kantilal Bhuria, former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh (Rahul).

Other members of the committee are – former Union Minister Arun Ydav, Govind Singh, Arif Akil, Sajjan Verma, Vijay Laxmi Saho, Sajjan Singh Verma, N.P. Prajapati, Bala Bachan, Ramniwas Rawat, Omkar Markam, Jitu Patwari, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Chandra Prabhash Shekhar, Prakash Jain, Ashok Singh, Rajeev Singh. Two special invitee members in the committee are – Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha and Rajmani Patel.

Senior Congress spokesperson K.K. Mishra talking to IANS said, “The committee will be chaired by the party state president Kamal Nath and it would sit for discussion twice in a month. The party has formed the committee considering all aspects – region wise and also considering the social dynamics in the state.”

