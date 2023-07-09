INDIA

MP Cong gets infusion of new blood, heads for generational change

The Madhya Pradesh Congress seems to be prepared for a generational change, indicates the appointment of some district presidents especially in the capital Bhopal. Besides, youths from different fields have been joining the Congress for the last few months.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress president’s decision to appoint Monu Sexena as the Bhopal district president has surprised many. It means that a 40-year-old man, Monu Saxena, would lead the politics of the state capital.

The development came after Kailash Mishra, who has been the Bhopal district president for a long time, has been included in the list of four new general secretaries appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Apart from Mishra, three others who were appointed general secretaries are Manoj Bharatkar, Arvind Bagdi and Vishal Agnihotri.

The appointment of Monu Saxena as the district president of Bhopal has also surprised many as he is considered close to ex-CM and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh. Political observers claimed that ex-Union Minister Suresh Pachori has always dominated the politics of Bhopal and the district president used be from his camp only.

A senior journalist said, “It has happened after 30 years that a Suresh Pachori loyalist wasn’t appointed the party’s Bhopal district president. Therefore, it is not just a generational change but change of domination over Bhopal’s politics.”

A senior Congress leader told IANS that at least 30 sitting MLAs are likely to be replaced by youthful candidates in the assembly elections due later this year.

“The Congress leadership is gradually stepping towards generational change and youth leaders who have performed well will be promoted. More than one dozen district panchayat presidents have approached Kamal Nath for joining,” the Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.

More instances of the Congress heading towards a generational change are of Vikram Mastal Sharma, who played the role of Lord Hanuman in Anand Sagar’s television show ‘Ramayan’, who joined the Congress in the presence of Kamal Nath in Chhindwara on Saturday.

Sources in the MP Congress also told IANS that Nisha Bangre, who resigned from the post of Deputy Collector (Chhatarpur), had a meeting with Kamal Nath at his residence a couple of days ago.

Bangre had resigned claiming that she wasn’t given leave to attend a religious programme at her home.



