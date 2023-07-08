The Madhya Pradesh Congress has been planning to corner the ruling BJP in the state over the Sidhi pee-gate matter during the Assembly session that will commence from July 11.

The party also sent a five-member team to meet the victim, Dashmat Rawat, and his family.

The five-member Congress team would also meet tribals in Sidhi district and submit its report in the next two days.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath along with the Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh, would meet Governor Mangubhai Patel on July 10.

“The Congress would handover the reports on Sidhi to the Governor and demand a special discussion on the matter. Govind Singh is also likely to meet the Assembly speaker Girish Gautam,” said a senior Congress leader.

The opposition Congress has been relentlessly cornering the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the pee-gate issue.

Kamal Nath on Saturday expressed concern over the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

After “feet wash” on camera at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal, a process of “shuddhikaran” (purification) of pee-gate victim Dashmat Rawat was performed after he returned to his home in Sidhi district.

Congress leader Gyan Singh along with his supporters reached Dashmat’s residence, around 25 km from Sidhi district headquarters, and performed “shuddhikaran” with ganga jal (ganga water).

The “shuddhikaran” was performed amid the presence of the family members and Congress supporters. A video was also recorded and circulated on the social media.

In the video, Gyan Singh could be heard requesting Dashmat to allow to perform “shuddhikaran” with gangajal.

