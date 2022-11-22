After winding up its Maharashtra leg, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to enter its first Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also join the march on the very first day of the yatra in Madhya Pradesh, a senior Congress leader told IANS.

Notably, it would be the first time that Priyanka Gandhi will be joining the yatra. “Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday when it enters Madhya Pradesh, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7. So far, it has traversed through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The Congress’ pan-India foot march will enter its first Hindi heartland state of Madhya Pradesh on the morning of November 23 after winding up its Maharashtra leg. In the next 13 days, Gandhi will visit Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, offer puja to the holy Narmada river, and go to the birthplaces of tribal leader Tantya Bhil in Khandwa and B.R. Ambedkar in Indore’s Mhow besides attending many other programmes, according to the information received from the Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday flagged off its 18th sub-yatra from Bhopal, which will march around 200 km to reach Susner in Agar-Malwa region on Thursday. As many as 17 sub-yatras organised by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) are already on their way, some of them have already reached their earmarked areas, which will merge with Bharat Jodo Yatra later.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri, who along with former leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajay Singh (Rahul), flagged off the 18th sub-yatra from Bhopal, told IANS, “There are talks on how Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will have an impact, so I would like to clarify that this yatra has nothing to do with politics. Its only purpose is to save the harmony, brotherhood, and protect the rich constitution of India. It is to raise the voice of farmers, poor people.”

