The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday indicated that the party is gearing up to show the door to those who abused the party’s trust and supported the BJP candidates in the recently concluded urban and three-tier panchayat elections. The grand old party has also decided to reorganise its cadres in the districts and blocks.

The state Congress leadership indicated that the party has started the process of strengthening its cadre in view of the next assembly elections in the state which are due after 15 months. Sources told IANS that former chief minister Kamal Nath’s team has prepared a list of those party leaders and workers who went beyond the party line and supported the BJP for their personal interest.

On Thursday, addressing a gathering of senior Congress leaders, district heads, newly elected mayors and others, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said that those came to Bhopal with a caravan of hundreds of vehicles should work on the ground. “Victory will come from working on the ground and not coming with a caravan of 100 vehicles, so start working on the ground. And, if you don’t want to spare time to work on the ground for the party, then tell me. Deserving persons would be given a chance to work,” Nath said.

Sources said that Kamal Nath has decided to reshuffle the district and block level party cadres and only those giving full time to the party, will be promoted. “He (Nath) is working to strengthen the party cadre from top to bottom. He wants to give more preference to district heads and in-charges to strengthen the party, instead of giving importance to individuals. The party is preparing for a big reshuffle soon,” said a senior Congress leader.

During the meeting, Kamal Nath expressed unhappiness with the performance of some senior party leaders. He criticised some Congress MLAs saying, “Bal Congress it seems is more enthusiastic than you.” ‘Bal Congress’ is a separate unit of the party, in which youth below 18 years work for the party. This system was introduced by Kamal Nath ahead of the 2018 assembly elections.

Sources said that MLAs who faced Kamal Nath’s ire for their poor performance were former minister Jitu Patwari, Gwalior MLA Praveen Pathak and some others.

